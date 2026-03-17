Chris Sale News: Just about ready for Opening Day

Sale allowed one run on five hits over six innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The veteran southpaw built up to 75 pitches (53 strikes) in a sharp performance against a Tampa Bay lineup that lacked most of the team's big names. Sale has a 3.29 ERA and 11:2 K:BB through 13.2 innings this spring, and he looks just about ready for the beginning of the season. While new manager Walt Weiss has yet to announce who Atlanta's Opening Day starter will be, Sale remains the favorite to get the assignment.