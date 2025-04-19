Chris Sale News: Labors through 4.1 frames

Sale didn't factor in the decision Saturday against the Twins. He gave up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks over 4.1 innings.

The veteran left-hander walked three batters for the second straight start and failed to complete five frames for a third consecutive outing. It's a stark contrast to his 2024 Cy Young campaign, during which Sale made just two starts of fewer than five innings and issued three walks on just four occasions. His 32:7 K:BB through five starts in 2025 looks great, but Sale's 6.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP leave a lot to be desired.