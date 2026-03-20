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Chris Sale News: Named Opening Day starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Sale has officially been named Atlanta's Opening Day starter, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Sale will make his seventh career Opening Day start and his second straight in Atlanta. The soon-to-be 37-year-old will face the Royals. Sale has had back-to-back stellar seasons, posting a 2.38 ERA and a 2.58 ERA, respectively.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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