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Chris Sale News: Picks up third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sale (3-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on eight hits and a walk over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out six.

Sale turned in six strong innings, with his lone blemish coming on a solo homer by Rhys Hoskins in the sixth frame. It was a bounce-back performance for the veteran southpaw, who allowed six runs against the Angels in his previous outing. Through four starts, Sale owns a 3.27 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with a 22:6 K:BB across 22 innings to open the 2026 regular season.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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