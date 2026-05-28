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Chris Sale News: Strikes out eight in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Sale (8-3) earned the win over Boston on Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over five innings.

Sale labored a bit more than usual, needing 96 pitches to get through five frames. The left-hander had a stretch of seven straight quality starts snapped, but he was still able to pick up his eighth win of the season, tied for second-most in MLB. Sale has had one poor start -- against the Angels on April 6, he gave up six runs over four innings -- but he's allowed two or fewer earned runs in his other 10 appearances. Overall, he's posting ace-like numbers, recording a 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 80:17 K:BB through 67 frames.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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