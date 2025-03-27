Chris Sale News: Strikes out seven in no-decision
Sale didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's loss to the Padres, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out seven.
Sale's 2025 campaign got off to a rocky start after Jackson Merrill drove in a pair of runs with a two-out single in the first inning. The reigning NL Cy Young winner would settle in, holding the Padres to one run over his final four innings before departing with a one-run lead. Sale was dominant in his age-35 season last year, posting a 2.38 ERA. 1.01 WHIP and 225 strikeouts in 29 starts. He's currently in line to face the Dodgers on the road in his next outing.
