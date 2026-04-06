Chris Sale News: Stumbles in first loss

Sale (2-1) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, completing four innings and allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Sale was staked to an early lead on a first-inning Drake Baldwin solo homer, but he quickly gave that back when Zach Neto led off the bottom of the frame with a solo shot of his own. Neither team scored again until the fourth, when the Angels put up three more runs. Sale was his own worst enemy in that frame, as he walked two batters and hit two others with pitches. The left-hander was allowed to return for the fifth, but he gave up a single followed by a Jo Adell two-run blast before being pulled. Sale did manage to rack up seven punchouts during his time in the game, but his ERA jumped from 0.75 to 3.94 as a result of the flood of runs against him.