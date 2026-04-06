Chris Sale headshot

Chris Sale News: Stumbles in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Sale (2-1) took the loss against the Angels on Monday, completing four innings and allowing six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Sale was staked to an early lead on a first-inning Drake Baldwin solo homer, but he quickly gave that back when Zach Neto led off the bottom of the frame with a solo shot of his own. Neither team scored again until the fourth, when the Angels put up three more runs. Sale was his own worst enemy in that frame, as he walked two batters and hit two others with pitches. The left-hander was allowed to return for the fifth, but he gave up a single followed by a Jo Adell two-run blast before being pulled. Sale did manage to rack up seven punchouts during his time in the game, but his ERA jumped from 0.75 to 3.94 as a result of the flood of runs against him.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Sale See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Early Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
4 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
9 days ago