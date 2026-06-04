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Chris Sale News: Takes fourth loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Sale (8-4) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings.

Sale had to work around traffic all afternoon, allowing nine baserunners through the first three innings alone. The 10 hits surrendered were a season high, but the veteran left-hander did an admirable job limiting the damage and held Toronto to just three runs. After recording quality starts in nine of his previous 11 outings this season, Sale was one out away from another before being lifted in the sixth inning. The 37-year-old continues to turn in ace-level results, sporting a 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 86:19 K:BB across 72.2 innings. He is scheduled to face the White Sox in his next start.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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