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Chris Sale News: Takes tough-luck loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 2:29am

Sale (12-8) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing one run on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Sale allowed a run in the first inning and that was all Arizona needed, as Atlanta's potent offense was shut out Friday. The veteran ace has now logged five straight quality starts since the All-Star break, tallying 43 strikeouts over 31 innings during that stretch. He owns a 2.16 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 160:28 K:BB across 129 frames this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Twins next week.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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