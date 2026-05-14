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Chris Sale News: Takes tough-luck loss Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sale (6-3) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Sale was excellent Thursday, with the only run against him coming as the result of an error in a hitless sixth inning. However, Atlanta's offense was shut down by five Chicago pitchers, so that unearned run was enough to tag Sale with his second straight defeat. Despite the loss, Sale lowered his ERA to a sterling 1.96, which ranks ninth in MLB among qualified starters. The veteran lefty has complemented that excellent mark with a 0.91 WHIP (seventh-best) and 64 strikeouts (tied for fifth-most) over 55 innings spanning nine starts.

Chris Sale
Atlanta Braves
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