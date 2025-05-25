Fantasy Baseball
Chris Stratton headshot

Chris Stratton News: Catches on with Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Stratton signed a one-year contract with the Dodgers on Sunday.

After getting cut loose by the Royals on Thursday, Stratton quickly found work with the Dodgers and has joined the team in New York ahead of Sunday's series finale versus the Mets. The veteran righty will likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role in the Los Angeles bullpen after he struggled to a 7.94 ERA and 2.18 WHIP in 17 innings over his 12 appearances for Kansas City prior to being cut loose.

Chris Stratton
Los Angeles Dodgers

