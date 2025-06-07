Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Chris Stratton headshot

Chris Stratton News: DFA'd again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

The Dodgers designated Stratton for assignment Saturday.

This is the second time Stratton has been designated for assignment in the past week -- he was previously DFA'd on Monday but cleared waivers and was outrighted to the minors before rejoining the big-league squad Friday. In his latest turn with the team, Stratton allowed one run in one inning against the Cardinals on Friday. Stratton's removal from the 40-man roster makes room for the activation of fellow reliever Michael Kopech (shoulder) from the 60-day IL.

Chris Stratton
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now