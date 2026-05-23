Chris Taylor Injury: Changes mind on retirement
Taylor has reversed his retirement decision and was placed on the injured list at Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday with a left forearm fracture, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
One day after his retirement, Taylor has reversed course, though he will be out indefinitely with the forearm injury and it remains to be seen if he will ever actually play again professionally. The 35-year-old made an All-Star team in 2021 and won two World Series rings with the Dodgers, but he has been stuck in neutral at Salt Lake this season, slashing .255/.382/.321 without a home run over 132 plate appearances.
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