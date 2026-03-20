Chris Taylor News: Opts out of contract
Taylor opted out of his contract with the Angels on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Taylor signed an NRI deal with the Halos in February, but after being informed he wouldn't make the big-league roster, he opted out of the deal. The veteran utility player will hit the open market once again, where he should generate some interest. Taylor went 9-for-39 (.231) with one home run and a 10:11 BB:K during spring training.
Chris Taylor
Free Agent
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