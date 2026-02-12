Chris Taylor News: Rejoins Angels
Taylor signed a contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
No details of the deal are currently known, but presumably it's a short-term contract that gives Taylor a good chance of starting the campaign on the big-league roster. He ended the 2025 season with the Angels and hit .179 with two homers and 10 RBI across only 90 plate appearances with the club. Taylor will likely be in a reserve role, but he could get several starts per week due to his ability to play all three outfield spots as well as second and third base.
