Chris Taylor headshot

Chris Taylor News: Rejoins Angels

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Taylor signed a contract with the Angels on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

No details of the deal are currently known, but presumably it's a short-term contract that gives Taylor a good chance of starting the campaign on the big-league roster. He ended the 2025 season with the Angels and hit .179 with two homers and 10 RBI across only 90 plate appearances with the club. Taylor will likely be in a reserve role, but he could get several starts per week due to his ability to play all three outfield spots as well as second and third base.

Chris Taylor
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Taylor See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chris Taylor See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
35 days ago
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash Down the Stretch
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
156 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
158 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
198 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
250 days ago