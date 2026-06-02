Christian Arroyo News: Given pink slip by Mets
The Mets released Arroyo on Monday.
Arroyo might have exercised an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract, as he's hit .304/.333/.446 with five home runs at Triple-A Syracuse this season. The 31-year-old infielder has not seen any action at the big-league level since 2023.
Christian Arroyo
Free Agent
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