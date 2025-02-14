Christian Arroyo News: Lands in Philadelphia as NRI

The Phillies signed Arroyo to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo's 2024 campaign was spent at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization, where he put up a .627 OPS with two homers in 30 contests. He'll compete for a reserve role but is almost surely headed to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season.