Christian Arroyo headshot

Christian Arroyo News: Lands in Philadelphia as NRI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

The Phillies signed Arroyo to a minor-league contract Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Arroyo's 2024 campaign was spent at Triple-A Nashville in the Brewers organization, where he put up a .627 OPS with two homers in 30 contests. He'll compete for a reserve role but is almost surely headed to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the season.

Christian Arroyo
Philadelphia Phillies
