Christian Arroyo News: Re-signs with Mets
The Mets re-signed Arroyo to a minor-league contract Tuesday.
Arroyo exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal Monday but quickly agreed to a new contract a day later. The 31-year-old infielder has slashed .304/.333/.446 with five home runs at Triple-A Syracuse this season.
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