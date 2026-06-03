Christian Arroyo headshot

Christian Arroyo News: Re-signs with Mets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Mets re-signed Arroyo to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Arroyo exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league deal Monday but quickly agreed to a new contract a day later. The 31-year-old infielder has slashed .304/.333/.446 with five home runs at Triple-A Syracuse this season.

Christian Arroyo
New York Mets
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