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Christian Bethancourt News: Shipped to Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

The Pirates acquired Bethancourt from the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

The acquisition of Bethancourt bolsters the Pirates' organizational catching depth and could be an indication that Endy Rodriguez (hip) is headed for a longer-term absence. The 34-year-old Bethancourt saw big-league action over parts of eight seasons from 2013 through 2024, but he's played exclusively at the Triple-A level between stops with the Cubs and Yankees organizations in 2026. Over 249 plate appearances at Triple-A, Bethancourt has slashed .270/.320/.491 with 14 home runs and five stolen bases.

Christian Bethancourt
Pittsburgh Pirates
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