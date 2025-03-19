Fantasy Baseball
Christian Cairo headshot

Christian Cairo News: Sent back to Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Atlanta returned Cairo to the Guardians on Wednesday.

Atlanta selected Cairo in the Rule 5 Draft in December, but the 23-year-old infielder failed to make the big-league roster after slashing .179/.294/.250 during spring training. He'll be stripped of a 40-man roster spot upon returning to his original organization and will likely report to Triple-A Columbus for the start of the new season.

Christian Cairo
Cleveland Guardians
