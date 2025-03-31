Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Avoids significant injury

The team announced Monday that X-rays on Encarnacion-Strand's right hand came back negative, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Encarnacion-Strand was pulled from Monday's game against the Rangers after being hit by a pitch on the hand, but he checked out OK after undergoing further testing. The club will presumably check on the first baseman Tuesday morning before determining whether he can be penciled into the starting lineup for the second game of the series.