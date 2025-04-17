Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Lands on IL with back inflammation
The Reds placed Encarnacion-Strand on the 10-day injured list Thursday with low-back inflammation.
Encarnacion-Strand had a two-RBI double in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, but he's been playing through a back issue for a while and the Reds have decided that the best course of action is to rest him for a bit. Jeimer Candelario is likely to handle the bulk of reps at first base while Encarnacion-Strand is out, with Gavin Lux, Santiago Espinal and Noelvi Marte representing the Reds' options at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now