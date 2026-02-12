Christian Encarnacion-Strand headshot

Christian Encarnacion-Strand Injury: Recovering from hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Encarnacion-Strand is behind schedule after suffering a hamstring injury in January, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Encarnacion-Strand is on a running program, so he is improving, but he could miss the first few Cactus League games. The 26-year-old infielder slashed just .208/.234/.377 across 137 plate appearances last season and looks to be a bit buried on the Reds' depth chart.

