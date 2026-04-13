Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Acquired by Baltimore
The Reds traded Encarnacion-Strand to the Orioles on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Encarnacion-Strand failed to make the Reds' Opening Day roster and was DFA'd by the team this past Wednesday. He'll get a new opportunity with the Orioles, and while he's been assigned to Triple-A Norfolk, Encarnacion-Strand could see some major-league action at first base due to the absence of Ryan Mountcastle (foot). Across 10 games in Triple-A this season, Encarnacion-Strand has gone 8-for-36 (.222) with five runs scored, two homers and eight RBI.
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