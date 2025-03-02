Fantasy Baseball
Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Blasts second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 8:05am

Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's spring game against the Padres.

Encarnacion-Strand led off the second inning with a solo home run, his second blast of the Cactus League. He's looking to put an injury-marred 2024 in the past; the 25-year-old corner infielder was limited to just 29 games by a wrist injury last season. While the Reds are using Encarnacion-Strand and others at both corner infield spots, he appears to be the team's expected starter at first base.

