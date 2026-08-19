Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Exiting starting lineup
Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Yankees.
After starting each of the previous seven contests, Encarnacion-Strand will begin Wednesday's game on the bench. Coby Mayo will hold down third base for the Orioles in Encarnacion-Strand's stead.
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