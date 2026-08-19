Christian Encarnacion-Strand headshot

Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Exiting starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:04pm

Encarnacion-Strand is out of the lineup for Wednesday's tilt versus the Yankees.

After starting each of the previous seven contests, Encarnacion-Strand will begin Wednesday's game on the bench. Coby Mayo will hold down third base for the Orioles in Encarnacion-Strand's stead.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand
Baltimore Orioles
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