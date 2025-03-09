Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Has breakout potential

Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against Arizona.

Encarnacion-Strand took advantage of a Jordan Montgomery fastball that stayed up for his third Cactus League homer. Coming back from a wrist injury that limited him to 29 games in 2024, Encarnacion-Strand appears healthy in camp. He's mainly batted in the lower half of the order this spring, but he could provide a middle-of-the-order presence if he continues to mash. Capable of playing both corner infield spots, Encarnacion-Strand has started mostly at first base and is looking like the favorite to win the job. His cause is aided by the shoulder injury to Spencer Steer, who may open the regular season on the IL.