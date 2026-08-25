Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Homers, drives in three in win

Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Cardinals.

Encarnacion-Strand took Matthew Liberatore deep for a solo homer in the third inning before adding a two-run single during Baltimore's eight-run fifth. The multi-hit performance was a welcome result after he entered Tuesday mired in a 0-for-15 slump. Since joining the Orioles, Encarnacion-Strand has hit .238 with seven home runs and 25 RBI across 30 games.