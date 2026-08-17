Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Homers in four-RBI showing
Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.
Encarnacion-Strand continues to push for more playing time for the Orioles. Over his first 88 plate appearances, the infielder is slashing .272/.310/.543 with six homers, four doubles, 22 RBI and one stolen base. Blaze Alexander (hand) could serve as Baltimore's everyday third baseman when he comes off the injured list, but Encarnacion-Strand should continue to see steady action in the interim if he keeps swinging a hot bat.
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