Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Launches homer Wednesday

Encarnacion-Strand started at first base and went 1-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's spring game against the Angels.

Encarnacion-Strand has appeared in three games, twice at first base and once at third, as each corner infield spot is not yet set. He and Jeimer Candelario have seen action on each corner thus far in Cactus League action, but C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic observed that Encarnacion-Strand has spent most of his time at first base during workouts while Candelario's logged plenty of time at third.