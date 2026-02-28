Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Making first spring start

Encarnacion-Strand (hamstring) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and bat seventh in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Brewers.

Encarnacion-Strand missed the Reds' first several spring contests while recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in January. He's now been given the green light to return to a competitive environment, but a late start won't help his already slim chances of making Cincinnati's Opening Day roster.