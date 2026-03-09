Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Moved to minor-league camp
The Reds optioned Encarnacion-Strand to minor-league camp Monday.
Encarnacion-Strand entered spring training looking like a long shot to make the team, and coming to camp with a hamstring injury didn't help his chances. He's healthy now but will begin the season at Triple-A Louisville.
