Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Out of lineup again

Encarnacion-Strand is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Pirates on Sunday.

Encarnacion-Strand will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout for a second straight game, with Noelvi Marte and Jeimer Candelario starting at third and first base, respectively. Encarnacion-Strand has begun the season slashing .163/.192/.306 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBI in 52 plate appearances.