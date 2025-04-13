Fantasy Baseball
Christian Encarnacion-Strand headshot

Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Out of lineup again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Encarnacion-Strand is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Pirates on Sunday.

Encarnacion-Strand will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout for a second straight game, with Noelvi Marte and Jeimer Candelario starting at third and first base, respectively. Encarnacion-Strand has begun the season slashing .163/.192/.306 with three runs scored, two home runs and three RBI in 52 plate appearances.

