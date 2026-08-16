Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Regaining playing time
Encarnacion-Strand will start at third base and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Rays.
The former Red appeared to have moved into a timeshare at third base with Coby Mayo by the end of last week, but Encarnacion-Strand may be re-emerging as the Orioles' preferred option at the position. He'll cover third base for a fifth straight game after going 5-for-16 with two home runs, one stolen base, three RBI and an additional run over the previous four. Mayo will also remain in the lineup for a third straight game, this time at first base while Pete Alonso gets a break from defensive duties as the DH.
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