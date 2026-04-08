Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Removed from 40-man roster
The Reds designated Encarnacion-Strand for assignment Wednesday.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of P.J. Higgins. Encarnacion-Strand looked like a potential building block for the Reds a couple years ago, but he's slashed only at the big-league level since the beginning of the 2024 campaign and has dealt with numerous injuries. He's still just 26 and has plenty of power potential, so there should be some interest in Encarnacion-Strand via waivers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Encarnacion-Strand See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central34 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers48 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Late-Round Power Options53 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: First Base57 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Fastball Swinging Strike Rate167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Christian Encarnacion-Strand See More