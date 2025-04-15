Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Encarnacion-Strand (back/hamstring) will start at first base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Mariners.

Encarnacion-Strand missed the last two contests due to back and hamstring soreness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Tuesday's series opener. The 25-year-old is scuffling in the early going this season with just a .498 OPS over his first 13 games.