Christian Encarnacion-Strand News: Snaps drought

Encarnacion-Strand went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Brewers.

Encarnacion-Strand ended a string of 18 at-bats without a hit when he belted a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning. The blast was his second of the season. He's been the Reds' primary first baseman and does not appear to be in danger of losing that role at this time despite a .172 average. That could eventually happen if he continues to struggle, but manager Terry Francona has limited options due to injuries.