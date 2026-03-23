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Christian Franklin News: Falls short of Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Nationals optioned Franklin to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Franklin has yet to make his MLB debut, but he appeared to have a decent shot at being included on the Nationals' Opening Day roster after Washington had optioned fellow outfielders Robert Hassell and Dylan Crews to the minors in recent days. Ultimately, Franklin will wind up joining Hassell and Crews in Rochester, where all three should get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis. Franklin spent the entire 2025 season at the Triple-A level, slashing .272/.390/.427 with 12 home runs and 19 stolen bases in 117 games between the Cubs' and Nationals' top affiliates.

Christian Franklin
Washington Nationals
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