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Christian Franklin News: Shot at Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Franklin is still in the running for a spot on the 26-man roster with Dylan Crews and Robert Hassell both set to begin the season at Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old outfielder was added to the 40-man roster this offseason after being acquired from the Cubs in the Michael Soroka trade, and Franklin could make the jump to the big leagues after slashing a combined .266/.383/.418 over 117 Triple-A games last season between Iowa and Rochester with 12 homers and 19 steals. He hasn't shown much this spring at the plate, however batting .233 (7-for-30) with zero extra-base hits and a 1:11 BB:K. Franklin is capable of playing all three outfield positions, and that versatility could earn him the final spot on the Nationals' bench.

Christian Franklin
Washington Nationals
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