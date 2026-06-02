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Christian Koss Injury: Fractures wrist at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Koss was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist Tuesday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Koss hasn't played at Triple-A Sacramento since May 23, and he's now facing an extended absence. The Giants haven't announced a return timeline for the 28-year-old infielder, though he may be a candidate to land on the 60-day IL at some point if the team needs to free up a 40-man roster spot.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
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