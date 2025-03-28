Christian Koss News: Could play utility role in 2025
Koss is an option to slide into the outfield and could operate in a utility role this season, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Koss earned a spot on the 40-man roster after a successful Cactus League campaign. The 27-year-old shortstop was a non-roster invitee to spring training, finishing with a .341/.426/.512 slash line in 28 games. "He's another guy I watched this spring who carried himself with such confidence," president of baseball operations Buster Posey said Thursday. "At shortstop, third -- wherever he was playing. To me, he's the epitome of a baseball player." Koss didn't suit up for the Giants on Opening Day, though the first game he gets into will mark his MLB debut after several years in the minors.
