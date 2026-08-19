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Christian Koss News: Doubles in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Koss went 1-for-3 with a double in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to Cleveland.

Koss hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning, marking his eighth straight game with at least one hit. During this span, the 28-year-old infielder is batting .300 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in 30 plate appearances. On the year, he's slashing .202/.230/.250 with five runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases across 87 plate appearances.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
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