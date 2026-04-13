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Christian Koss News: Goes hitless in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Koss started at second base and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

While he got the starting nod in place of Luis Arraez (wrist), Koss failed to make a positive impact at the plate. The 28-year-old infielder has gone hitless in both of his starts this season and has recorded one hit -- a double -- across seven plate appearances. Koss could continue starting for as long as Arraez is out, though manager Tony Vitello said he is targeting Tuesday's game in Cincinnati for Arraez's return, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
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