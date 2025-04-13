Christian Koss News: Logs first career hit Sunday

Koss went 1-for-4 with a run scored during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Yankees.

Koss started at second base for the third time this season, recording his first big-league hit before coming around to score on a three-run home run by Jung Hoo Lee in the sixth frame. Koss has made a total of five appearances in the 2025 campaign, scoring two runs across 11 plate appearances. The 27-year-old infielder is slashing .100/.182/.100 with a 1:4 BB:K so far this season.