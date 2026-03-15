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Christian Koss News: Multi-hit effort in spring loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Koss went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-7 Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks.

Koss singled in the fourth inning and came around to score before adding another single in the sixth. He's gotten on base frequently through 13 Cactus League appearances, slashing .423/.545/.423 with six runs scored, six RBI and a stolen base across 33 plate appearances during that span. The 28-year-old appears likely to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster in a utility role after making his big-league debut with the Giants last season, though Tyler Fitzgerald remains in the mix.

Christian Koss
San Francisco Giants
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