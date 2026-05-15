Christian Koss News: Sent down to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Koss to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday.
The move opens up a roster spot for Daniel Susac (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday. Despite making the Giants' Opening Day roster, Koss has appeared in just 10 games and has gone 1-for-14 with one run scored. His demotion to Triple-A should allow him to get more reps in an everyday role in the infield.
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