Christian McGowan News: Back at full strength
McGowan (elbow) was activated from the 7-day injured list May 3.
McGowan has been cleared to return to game action after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2025. He made several rehab appearances in April and has pitched in three games at Double-A Reading since being activated from the injured list, surrendering three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one over four innings.
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