Christian Montes De Oca Injury: Cut by Arizona

The Diamondbacks released Montes De Oca (back) on Tuesday, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Montes De Oca made his MLB debut last season but underwent back surgery in June that kept him out for the remainder of the year and will also sideline him for most of the 2026 campaign. The 26-year-old righty posted a 4.07 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 24.1 innings at Triple-A Reno and shouldn't have much trouble landing a minor-league deal despite his injury.