Fantasy Baseball
Christian Montes De Oca Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

The Diamondbacks transferred Montes De Oca (elbow/back) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The transaction was made in order to free a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Aramis Garcia. Montes De Oca was initially shelved earlier this month with right elbow inflammation, and more recently it was revealed that he needs surgery to repair a stress fracture in his back, which could sideline him for the rest of the season.

