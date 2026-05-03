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Christian Moore Injury: Shelved at Triple-A with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Triple-A Salt Lake placed Moore on its 7-day injured list Sunday due to a leg injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moore hadn't played since April 25 on account of the injury, which Angels general manager Perry Minasian relayed is a minor issue that won't keep the young infielder on the shelf for too long. Before succumbing to the injury, Moore failed to win a spot on the Angels' Opening Day roster but had gotten off to a nice start to the season at Salt Lake with a .219/.437/.452 slash line and more walks (28) than strikeouts (24) over his 103 plate appearances.

Christian Moore
Los Angeles Angels
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